Text to SVG

var opensans = new SVGTextAnimate("https://www.directURLtoSite.com/fonts/Lato-Bold.woff", { "duration": 300, "direction": "normal", "fill-mode": "forwards", "delay": 150, "mode": "delay", }, { "stroke": "#005792", "stroke-width": "2px", "font-size": 55 }, "svg"); opensans.setFont().then(); opensans.create("svg-text-animate", ".hero.landing > header .fsElementTitle");

GitHub GitHub - oubenruing/svg-text-animate: A Javascript library for convert texts... A Javascript library for convert texts to SVG stroke animations in the browser. - GitHub - oubenruing/svg-text-animate: A Javascript library for convert texts to SVG stroke animations in the browser.

I’m trying to use this to transform a text string into an SVG so I can perform animations on the SVG path. What am I doing wrong? No matter what I try, I get