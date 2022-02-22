Text to SVG

JavaScript
#1 
var opensans = new SVGTextAnimate("https://www.directURLtoSite.com/fonts/Lato-Bold.woff", {
              "duration": 300,
              "direction": "normal",
              "fill-mode": "forwards",
              "delay": 150,
              "mode": "delay",
            }, {
              "stroke": "#005792",
              "stroke-width": "2px",
              "font-size": 55
            }, "svg");
            opensans.setFont().then();
            opensans.create("svg-text-animate", ".hero.landing > header .fsElementTitle");

I’m trying to use this to transform a text string into an SVG so I can perform animations on the SVG path. What am I doing wrong? No matter what I try, I get

svg-text-animate.min.js:1 Fontfile does not loaded
#2

Silly question, but does the .woff file exist?

#3

Most definitely :slight_smile: .