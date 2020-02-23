Text To Speech

Hi John,

The line var voices = window.speechSynthesis.getVoices() returns an array of objects called SpeechSynthesisVoice. Each SpeechSynthesisVoice object contains the properties default, lang, localService, name, and voiceURI. I think that because there are several of these objects it takes several seconds to load them.

I tried to cut down the load time by putting only the object with property values I’m looking for in an array and tried to use this object instead of calling the getVoices method but it is not working. Is this even possible, can I create my own SpeechSynthesisVoice object ?