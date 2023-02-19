Text spills over border line CSS

I use this code for legends as headings with explanatory text inside the boundaries. It works fine on my computer and all browsers but with my cell phone, Android Chrome to be specific, the text spills over the right border like.

Does anybody see where that could be fixed?

Thanks

<style type="text/css"> .important { BORDER-BOTTOM: #0b2bcc 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: #0b2bcc 1px solid; PADDING-BOTTOM: 7px; PADDING-LEFT: 20px; PADDING-RIGHT: 10px; BORDER-TOP: #0b2bcc 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: #0b2bcc 1px solid; PADDING-TOP: 8px; border-radius: 6px; -moz-border-radius: 6px; -webkit-border-radius: 6px } * > .important { BACKGROUND: #fff; -moz-border-radius: 4px } .important LEGEND { BORDER-BOTTOM: #0b2bcc 1px solid; BORDER-LEFT: #0b2bcc 1px solid; PADDING-BOTTOM: 1px; PADDING-LEFT: 15px; PADDING-RIGHT: 15px; FONT: 1.2em "Trebuchet MS"; BACKGROUND: #c8cff1; COLOR: #0b2bcc; BORDER-TOP: #0b2bcc 1px solid; BORDER-RIGHT: #0b2bcc 1px solid; PADDING-TOP: 1px; -moz-border-radius: 4px } </style>