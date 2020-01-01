Text on left, horizontal line on right

Thanks for reply. I tried your code in the context of my bootstrap (below) but it doesn’t seem to work. Instead of div could a wrap “shop” around an h5 and would that work?
<section class="content content-09 hp-shop">
<div class="container">
<div class="row align-items-center">
<div class="col-12 col-md-7">
<img src="{{ 'images/content/homepage-product-packaging.jpg' | asset_url }}" style="margin-left: -150px;">
</div>
<div class="col-12 col-md-5">
<div class="test">Shop</div>
<h2>New product:<br>
Second line of heading</h2>
<p>em ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip</p>
<a class="btn btn-primary" href="#" rel="noopener" title="">Shop Now</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
div.test {
margin: 20px;
overflow :hidden;
color: gray;
text-align: left;
line-height: 1.6em;
}
div.test:before {
display: block;
float: right;
margin-top: .8em; /* half the line-height */
border-tp: 2px solid silver;
width: 50%;
content: "";
}