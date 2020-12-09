Text insertion using CSS

I try to set a new text using CSS and pseudo element. How to add a text like Call us now! using CSS if I have a background image as attached file.
Images site is 70 px as height value.
I try to set a new text using CSS and pseudo element. How to add a text like Call us now! using CSS if I have a background image as attached file.
Images site is 70 px as height value.
Create an element, then set the background image via css.
<div class="call">Call Us Now</div>
.call { background-image: url("/img/curve.png"); }
You’ll probably need to play with sizing or coverage but that’s the basic
idea.
Hi there toplisek,
dispense with the image, CSS is now your friend.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.6em sans-serif;
}
div {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
width: 8.749em;
height: 2.625em;
margin: auto;
border-width: 0.2em 0.2em 0.2em 0;
border-style: solid;
border-color: #25aae2;
border-radius: 0 1.3125em 1.3125em 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
background-color: #fff;
font-size: 1.5em;
color: #25aae2;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>Call us now</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead
Thank you for the message.