Text insertion using CSS

HTML & CSS
#1

I try to set a new text using CSS and pseudo element. How to add a text like Call us now! using CSS if I have a background image as attached file.
test

Images site is 70 px as height value.

#2

Create an element, then set the background image via css.

<div class="call">Call Us Now</div>

.call { background-image: url("/img/curve.png"); }

You’ll probably need to play with sizing or coverage but that’s the basic
idea.

1 Like
#3

Hi there toplisek,

dispense with the image, CSS is now your friend. :winky:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.6em sans-serif;
 }
div {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: center;
	align-items: center;
	width: 8.749em;
	height: 2.625em;
	margin: auto;
	border-width: 0.2em 0.2em 0.2em 0;
	border-style: solid;
	border-color: #25aae2;
	border-radius: 0 1.3125em 1.3125em 0;
    box-sizing: border-box;
	background-color: #fff;
	font-size: 1.5em;
    color: #25aae2;
}  
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <div>Call us now</div>

</body>
</html>

coothead

2 Likes