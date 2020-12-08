Text insertation using CSS

I try to set a new text using CSS and pseudo element. How to add a text like Call us now! using CSS if I have a background image as attached file.
Images site is 70 px as height value.

Create an element, then set the background image via css.

<div class="call">Call Us Now</div>

.call { background-image: url("/img/curve.png"); }

You’ll probably need to play with sizing or coverage but that’s the basic
idea.