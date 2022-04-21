Text fades out, text behind it fades in, then splits apart

I think I did this one good: https://jsfiddle.net/wm2k39rd/1/
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
overflow: hidden;
user-select: none;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: black;
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.curtain .panel-left {
animation: slideLeft 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 6s;
}
@keyframes slideLeft {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
.curtain .panel-right {
animation: slideRight 8s forwards;
animation-delay: 6s;
}
@keyframes slideRight {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
}
.panel-left p,
.panel-right p {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
margin: 0;
pointer-events: none;
color: #0059dd;
display: flex;
text-align: center;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
font-size: 7.031vw;
/*1280 60px*/
white-space: nowrap;
animation: fadeIn 2s ease-in 2.8s forwards;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeIn {
to {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.panel-right p {
left: -100%;
}
.panel,
.curtain::after {
content: "";
pointer-events: none;
}
.panel {
position: fixed;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-color: black;
user-select: none;
}
.panel p {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
margin: 0;
color: #0059dd;
display: flex;
text-align: center;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
font-size: 10.938vw;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.panel,
.panel p {
animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
<style>
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@700&display=swap');
</style>
<div class="container">
<div class="curtain">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left">
<p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
</div>
<div class="panel-right">
<p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel">
<p>Some text here.</p>
</div>
</div>