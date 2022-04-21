Text fades out, text behind it fades in, then splits apart

I think I did this one good: https://jsfiddle.net/wm2k39rd/1/

.panel-left, .panel-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 50%; top: 0%; overflow: hidden; user-select: none; } .panel-left { left: 0; } .panel-right { right: 0; } .panel-left::before, .panel-right::before { content: ""; position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; background-color: black; } .panel-right::before { left: -100%; } .curtain .panel-left { animation: slideLeft 8s forwards; animation-delay: 6s; } @keyframes slideLeft { to { transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px)); } } .curtain .panel-right { animation: slideRight 8s forwards; animation-delay: 6s; } @keyframes slideRight { to { transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px)); } } .panel-left p, .panel-right p { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 200%; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0; pointer-events: none; color: #0059dd; display: flex; text-align: center; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif; font-size: 7.031vw; /*1280 60px*/ white-space: nowrap; animation: fadeIn 2s ease-in 2.8s forwards; opacity: 0; } @keyframes fadeIn { to { opacity: 1; } } .panel-right p { left: -100%; } .panel, .curtain::after { content: ""; pointer-events: none; } .panel { position: fixed; height: 100%; width: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; background-color: black; user-select: none; } .panel p { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 100%; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0; color: #0059dd; display: flex; text-align: center; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif; font-size: 10.938vw; white-space: nowrap; } .panel, .panel p { animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards; } @keyframes fadeOut { to { opacity: 0; } }