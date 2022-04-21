Text fades out, text behind it fades in, then splits apart

HTML & CSS
I think I did this one good: https://jsfiddle.net/wm2k39rd/1/

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  overflow: hidden;
  user-select: none;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-color: black;
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.curtain .panel-left {
  animation: slideLeft 8s forwards;
  animation-delay: 6s;
}

@keyframes slideLeft {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}


.curtain .panel-right {
  animation: slideRight 8s forwards;
  animation-delay: 6s;
}

@keyframes slideRight {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}

.panel-left p,
.panel-right p {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
  color: #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  font-size: 7.031vw;
  /*1280 60px*/
  white-space: nowrap;
  animation: fadeIn 2s ease-in 2.8s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeIn {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.panel-right p {
  left: -100%;
}

.panel,
.curtain::after {
  content: "";
  pointer-events: none;
}

.panel {
  position: fixed;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-color: black;
  user-select: none;
}

.panel p {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: 0;
  color: #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-family: "Roboto", sans-serif;
  font-size: 10.938vw;
  white-space: nowrap;
}

.panel,
.panel p {
  animation: fadeOut 2s ease-in 700ms forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeOut {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

<style>
  @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@700&display=swap');
</style>
<div class="container">
  <div class="curtain">
    <div class="ratio-keeper">
      <div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="panel-left">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    <div class="panel-right">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
  </div>
  <div class="panel">
    <p>Some text here.</p>
  </div>
</div>