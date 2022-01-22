Text doesn't wrap around image when using a grid layout

makamo661: makamo661: . I made a codepen of it here:

That doesn’t make sense and is not like Sam’s approach. You said you didn’t want padding around the image but the padding in Sams example is on the container not the image so you could just remove the padding from the container. (I’ve no idea why you then gave your extra div a 70% width as that is not logical and will not wrap the image.)

There’s no need for an extra div anyway as you already have a p element that you can add padding to and then it will look like this.

Note that floated content must come first when you want text to wrap around it.

Also note that you can’t apply height to an element that contains wrapping text as you never know what height it will be and everything will overflow as it does in your example. Use a min-height instead if you need an initial height otherwise no height at all is best.

Don’t worry though these are mistakes that all beginners make and doing it wrong is the best way to learn how to do it right