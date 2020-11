At last Chrome (87) supports text-decoration-thickness and text-underline-offset .

Firefox and Safari have supported these attributes for over a year, and it seems that Google has been working on this for more than 2 years.

I for one have always thought that browsers’ text underline was ugly. Too close to the text itself, and browsers are inconsistent as to the thickness of the underline.

No longer is it necessary to use a work-round such as border-bottom or box-shadow .

Yee-hah!