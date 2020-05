Your code is not well structured, @djboziah. You seem to be using elements such as <strong> for their visual appearance, and not for their semantic meaning. (See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/strong.) Your use of for layout has already been commented upon, and inline styles should be avoided wherever possible.

coothead’s example shows you a good method, so try to follow what he has done and learn from it. I remember you mentioned elsewhere that you are a beginner. Take time to learn up-to-date methods now, rather than learning old and obsolete methods you will have to unlearn in future.

djboziah: djboziah: i tried the text-decoration but that does not work.

I think you have misunderstood how text-decoration is used, and what it does.