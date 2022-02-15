Text behind animaion

Hello again

I am really trying to put the <h1> tag behind an animation that I have took from codepen but cannot make it work.

I have tried to make all the combinations with z-index and blend-mode in css.

If I put a background in the svg it seems that it is above the text, but if I want to make it transparent, it seems that it’s items are always behind the <h1>, even if technically they are not.

Very confused with it.

here is the link if someone can understand what’s going on

https://officenter.gr/atomind-home/testanimation/