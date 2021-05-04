Text Area Form attribute help

This code that I’m trying to see how it works, I pasted onto an html page. It supposedly allows me to enter text into a form, and then submit, and the submitted text is supposed to appear in the other box on the page. I believe I don’t have the form action path correct. Should it be something like https://web-page.com/textareapage..html and somehow referencing a path to the iframe?
I look forward to any comments/suggestions, thanks…
<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>
<form action="html/" target="processForm2" method="post" id="myForm">
<input type="submit" value="Submit">
</form>
<iframe name="processForm2" width="100%" height="50%"></iframe>