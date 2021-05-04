Text Area Form attribute help

That page is very misleading - it doesn’t mention that you need server side processing of a form and does imply that you only need the HTML. But that is not the case. As you have found out - just using the HTML will not do anything with the data.

Are you opening the page you have created in a server (either your own or an online one) or just opening the page on your computer?

This link better explains how forms work: https://www.w3schools.com/html/html_forms.asp