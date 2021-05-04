Text Area Form attribute help

#1

This code that I’m trying to see how it works, I pasted onto an html page. It supposedly allows me to enter text into a form, and then submit, and the submitted text is supposed to appear in the other box on the page. I believe I don’t have the form action path correct. Should it be something like https://web-page.com/textareapage..html and somehow referencing a path to the iframe?
I look forward to any comments/suggestions, thanks…

<textarea name="comments" id="comments" minlength="20" maxlength="120" form="myForm">
Hey... say something!
</textarea><br>
<form action="html/" target="processForm2" method="post" id="myForm">
<input type="submit" value="Submit">
</form>
<iframe name="processForm2" width="100%" height="50%"></iframe>
#2

A form submits data to a page on the server. But to do anything with that data (such as display it on a page) the page that it is sent to needs to process it with a backend language such as PHP. Your code will submit the data but nothing is being done with it.

#3

action="page.php" in the form tag should describe the path to the page to which the data is being sent, the page that will include backend code to process the data.

#4

Thanks for your reply.
It didn’t seem to appear that way on this page (under 'the form Attribute)
https://www.quackit.com/html/tags/html_textarea_tag.cfm

#5

That page is very misleading - it doesn’t mention that you need server side processing of a form and does imply that you only need the HTML. But that is not the case. As you have found out - just using the HTML will not do anything with the data.

Are you opening the page you have created in a server (either your own or an online one) or just opening the page on your computer?

This link better explains how forms work: https://www.w3schools.com/html/html_forms.asp