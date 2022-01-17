Text and image aligned!

I haven’t had this problem before, so my eyes are fresh.
Hopefully I now avoid the image to break line until it is finally tuched by the shrinking container.
I decided to rely on the older algorithms for pure inline boxes. Inline boxes still acceept horizontal padding and margin. I moved the image by a neg margin on the H1 well into the H1 to not trigger a line-breake ubtil the image is tuched by the narrowing width. I then move the image back to its original position at the end of the line.
The 30px image including eventual woed-space is well covered by the 40px negative margin. Then to restore the missing H1 content width I applied a 40px right padding on the container.
Play with the live code: https://jsfiddle.net/Erik_J/Lt50npjv/
I’ve tested the code on Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, Chromium and finally the PaleMoon. Not all browsers are latest versions, they just happen to be on this machine.
The untuched HTML:
<div class="wrapper">
<h1>Welcome George!</h1>
<img src="https://w7.pngwing.com/pngs/545/285/png-transparent-cartoon-sadness-illustration-say-hello-words-phrases-boy-god-sai-baba.png" alt="">
</div>
Old time CSS:
.wrapper {
padding-right: 40px; /* fill the neg margin */
text-align: center;
}
h1 {
display: inline;
margin-right: -40px; /* pull in the full image */
vertical-align: middle;
}
img {
position: relative;
left: 40px; /* move the image back */
width: 30px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
/* the 40px length is safely more than the image width including word space */