Text and image aligned!

Would it work if the image was added as a pseudo after: element?
Okey thank you very much, I thought there will be a fix but it is something more complicated as it seems
I will go with the media queries method, so I will target exactly the point I wont to go side by side and then move the image with margin.
Thanks!
It makes no difference as css doesn’t seem to have a way of defining the point where text wraps in respect of its main container.
I tried absolute positioning and all kinds of other things and all fail at the same point.
Im not saying it’s impossible but it certainly seems like it
Sometimes it’s simple if you’re allowed to add something to the html.
In this case a span wrapping the last word together with the image.
Like: https://jsfiddle.net/Erik_J/eyu9caqn/
The HTML:
<div class="wrapper">
<h1>Welcome <span>George! <img src="https://w7.pngwing.com/pngs/545/285/png-transparent-cartoon-sadness-illustration-say-hello-words-phrases-boy-god-sai-baba.png" alt=""></span></h1>
</div>
The CSS:
.wrapper {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
span {
display: inline-block;
}
img {
width: 30px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
Why is a span required?
The text inside the hi tags are already inline and the image itself is inline.
When I’m on the desktop I will try my suggestion in post #1
To attache the image to the word making them a unit that will wrap together until the line is too short and then the span breaks too.
If the span is not allowed and the HTML must stay as is, it’s more complicated and I’ll have to think new.
Is this Kludge acceptable?
<h1 style="line-height: 1; font-size: 3.81rem; background-color:AQUA;"
>
Welcome George!
<img
src="https://w7.pngwing.com/pngs/545/285/png-transparent-cartoon-sadness-illustration-say-hello-words-phrases-boy-god-sai-baba.png"
width="30"
alt="#">
</h1>
Output;
Yes tried all of those but they push the lines apart or the image will wrap on its own depending on text length.
If you wanted to stop that happening then placing a span around the last word and the image could stop that by adding white-space:nowrap and display:inline-block;.
However that changes the html from the original which I was trying to avoid
I’m confused, I thought the idea was get rid of the gap.
Perhaps the @nikostzounakos could supply a full working page and explain the problems and the requirements.
It is not easy trying to create solutions for every possible scenario.
The problem seems pretty clear to me. It’s the solution that is looking very hazy.
I think the Codepen is sufficient to see it, anything more (such as the rest of the page) would be a distraction from the problem elements.
Though I find adding element outlines helpful in visualising problems like this:-
* { outline: 1px red dotted ;}
I think the requirements were clear also.
This is what happens at small screen.
This is what I assumed was required.
Obviously if you treat the image as a word at the end of the line then it will wrap with the line just like normal text and you get the icon at the end of the second line but unless you add the extra span as in my example the image may drop to a third line as is normal behaviour.
e.g.
Of course there are many variables such as screen width and font-size and word length to take into account.
Not so complicated, but the modern styles like flex doesn’t seem to give the rendering I intended:
Untuched HTML
<div class="wrapper">
<h1>Welcome George!</h1>
<img src="https://w7.pngwing.com/pngs/545/285/png-transparent-cartoon-sadness-illustration-say-hello-words-phrases-boy-god-sai-baba.png" alt="">
</div>
CSS
.wrapper {
text-align: center;
}
h1 {
display: inline;
margin-right: -40px; /* something bigger than the image */
padding-right: 40px;
}
img {
display: inline;
width: 30px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
EDIT)
Something is not right with the JsFiddle. Please use the posted code above.
Yes Erik I also tried something like that also and although it mostly works it will do this at a certain point.
The image is going to drop first if certain conditions are met.
It may indeed be good enough but the answer I was hoping to find is the automatic resizing of the parent container when text wraps in the 2 column layout as that gives the best display.
I was hoping that some of the new css properties like min and max-content and their variations would suffice (or indeed CSS grid) but the specs make it clear that the container is laid out but then doesn’t keep checking on its width when text inside starts to wrap. Which of course for most layouts is what you want but this edge case has been eluding me for years
So it seems, though in current Firefox that doesn happen:
https://jsfiddle.net/Erik_J/oc5zLp1j/
If I come to think of another way I could try agin, but I haven’t access to more than Firefox and Chromium on this machine.
If possible I think the added span does work, it doesn’t seem to need the nowrap when I tested briefly
No I don’t think it’s actually needed when using the extra span around the last word and the image and using inline-block. I added it just in case in my demo
That one comes close. But the image hangs on the end of the second line, not vertically centred as the OP intended.
The media query method seems to work as intended, but the query width is a magic number. Changing the width units from px to em will make it more robust against text zooming, but it is still bound to the text length, so still a magic number.
If there were some property that could alter this default…
I haven’t had this problem before, so my eyes are fresh.
Hopefully I now avoid the image to break line until it is finally tuched by the shrinking container.
I decided to rely on the older algorithms for pure inline boxes. Inline boxes still acceept horizontal padding and margin. I moved the image by a neg margin on the H1 well into the H1 to not trigger a line-breake ubtil the image is tuched by the narrowing width. I then move the image back to its original position at the end of the line.
The 30px image including eventual woed-space is well covered by the 40px negative margin. Then to restore the missing H1 content width I applied a 40px right padding on the container.
Play with the live code: https://jsfiddle.net/Erik_J/Lt50npjv/
I’ve tested the code on Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, Chromium and finally the PaleMoon. Not all browsers are latest versions, they just happen to be on this machine.
The untuched HTML:
<div class="wrapper">
<h1>Welcome George!</h1>
<img src="https://w7.pngwing.com/pngs/545/285/png-transparent-cartoon-sadness-illustration-say-hello-words-phrases-boy-god-sai-baba.png" alt="">
</div>
Old time CSS:
.wrapper {
padding-right: 40px; /* fill the neg margin */
text-align: center;
}
h1 {
display: inline;
margin-right: -40px; /* pull in the full image */
vertical-align: middle;
}
img {
position: relative;
left: 40px; /* move the image back */
width: 30px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
/* the 40px length is safely more than the image width including word space */
@nikostzounakos
How were you able to insert codepen into your post ?