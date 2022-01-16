Text and image aligned!

nikostzounakos: nikostzounakos: Maybe someone knows better what we can do here?

This is an age old conundrum and I still don’t think this is possible unless you actually set the width for the text container at the point the text would break (using media queries ).

The flex box algorithm (and also grid) layout the boxes on the expected content but do not monitor when text wraps as such otherwise the container would reflow awkwardly at every twist and turn when resizing and that would have an enormous impact on all the rest of the page structure in terms of laying out the page.

What may help is of you just align the text to the right so that on small screen you would get text tight to the right side of the image instead.

Otherwise you are stuck with just using a media query at an arbitrary width and forcing the text to break.

e.g.