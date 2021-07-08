Testspector - IntelliJ IDEA plugin which helps developers with writing unit tests

Hi all,

As a part of my master thesis I have developed a plugin for IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate. The main goal of the plugin is to help developers with writing unit tests. The plugin contains dataset of best practices which should be followed when writing unit tests. The unit tests are checked against the dataset and any violation is reported to the user. The dataset was created by detailed analysis of the world’s top books and research studies regarding unit testing. The plugin currently supports checking of 7 best practices for Junit5 and Junit4.

Documentation, information about the plugin and how to use it is described here: https://github.com/Hasatori/Testspector

Available for IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate: 2019.2 – 2020.3.3 . You can install the plugin by going to Settings → Plugins → Browse repositories and then search for Testspector .

Jetbrains marketplace: https://plugins.jetbrains.com/plugin/16300-testspector

Could you please give the plugin a try, run it on some packages with JUnit tests or individual tests then if you could please fill a short survey: https://www.survio.com/survey/d/R2L3F8O5P2S0F7I2C (very short 10 min max, just 8 questions where 6 mandatory). This would help me a lot, since it will show me if I am headed the right direction and the plugin is useful.

Thank you very much