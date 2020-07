Hello Sitepoint!

I figured some users here are very much helpful. I might want to ask. I need help on testing out my ecommerce website gateway using a credit card. I successfully integrated paypal payment on it and figuring how to add a credit card. I understand I need to have some third party stuff to have it but I want to test it out directly first.

I need a valid credit card to test it out. I couldn’t possibly use my own credit card though.

How do you guys do it?