Testing Javascript with an error

I have tested interesting source code at the following URL:
https://codepen.io/designcourse
var checkbox = document.querySelector('input[name=theme]');
checkbox.addEventListener('change', function()
{
if(this.checked) {
trans()
document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark')
} else {
trans()
document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light')
}
}
)
let trans = () => {
document.documentElement.classList.add('transition');
window.setTimeout(() =>
{
document.documentElement.classList.remove('transition')
}, 1000
)
}
It is an error: SyntaxError: missing ; before statement
What should be done to fix ; before statement
Need help.