Testing Javascript with an error

JavaScript
#1

I have tested interesting source code at the following URL:
https://codepen.io/designcourse

var checkbox = document.querySelector('input[name=theme]');

checkbox.addEventListener('change', function()
 {
  if(this.checked) {
   trans()
   document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark')
  } else {
   trans()
   document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light')
  }
 }
)

let trans = () => {
 document.documentElement.classList.add('transition');
 window.setTimeout(() =>
  {
   document.documentElement.classList.remove('transition')
  }, 1000
 )
}

It is an error: SyntaxError: missing ; before statement
What should be done to fix ; before statement
Need help.

#2

Hello @toplisek. The link you have given is for a set of pens, not an individual pen. You’ll need to say which of that set of pens you are having trouble with.

#3

I found it, at https://codepen.io/designcourse/pen/OGVZjr

The error you mentioned doesn’t happen at that codePen page. Can you give us more details about what you’ve done so that we can experience and understand more about when the problem is happening.

#4

Javascript
Javascript914×504 141 KB

See source file and export inside ZIP.

#5

Do you refer to the zip from the export section of this codepen page?