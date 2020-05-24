Testing Javascript with an error

I have tested interesting source code at the following URL:



CodePen designcourse on CodePen Gary Simon of DesignCourse YT Channel & Coursetro.com

var checkbox = document.querySelector('input[name=theme]'); checkbox.addEventListener('change', function() { if(this.checked) { trans() document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'dark') } else { trans() document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light') } } ) let trans = () => { document.documentElement.classList.add('transition'); window.setTimeout(() => { document.documentElement.classList.remove('transition') }, 1000 ) }

It is an error: SyntaxError: missing ; before statement

What should be done to fix ; before statement

Need help.