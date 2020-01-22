Testing for well formed numeric value

Hi,

A particular line of my code is occasionally giving the PHP notice “A non well formed numeric value encountered” when multiplying two variables. It’s a production site and I’ve identified the variable responsible but it only happens occasionally for particular users. 99.9% of the time it works fine. I could cast it as a float but I’d rather find out what’s responsible (ie. what value the variable has).

What I’m struggling with is catching and logging the non well formed numeric value. is_numeric doesn’t catch it whereas !is_int($v) && !is_float($v) matches valid values because the variable is a string.

So does anyone know of a way of testing if a variable is a well formed numeric value?

Thanks,

Martin.