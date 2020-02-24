Testing for the existence of an integer in C#

I’m working on a method to request an input from the console, and keep requesting it until one is provided - if the user just hits return rather than typing an integer, it just keeps asking again.

The relevant part looks as follows:

string redThreshold; int missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed; // Request threshold value for 'red' RAG status of lectures attended do { Console.Write("Enter the threshold percentage of lectures missed for a red RAG Status: "); redThreshold = Console.ReadLine(); if (!int.TryParse(redThreshold, out missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed)) continue; } while (string.IsNullOrEmpty(missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed.ToString())); Console.WriteLine("Missed lecture percentage is: " + missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed.ToString());

Currently, if I hit return the output is as follows:

Enter the threshold percentage of lectures missed for a red RAG Status: Missed lecture percentage is: 0 Enter the threshold percentage of lectures missed for an amber RAG Status:

Somewhere in there, rather than being null or empty as I’d expected, it is represented as 0 and so passes the while condition and skips to the next do while for amber.

How would I go about modifying things to get the expected result?