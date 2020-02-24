Testing for the existence of an integer in C#

I’m working on a method to request an input from the console, and keep requesting it until one is provided - if the user just hits return rather than typing an integer, it just keeps asking again.
The relevant part looks as follows:
string redThreshold;
int missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed;
// Request threshold value for 'red' RAG status of lectures attended
do
{
Console.Write("Enter the threshold percentage of lectures missed for a red RAG Status: ");
redThreshold = Console.ReadLine();
if (!int.TryParse(redThreshold, out missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed))
continue;
}
while (string.IsNullOrEmpty(missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed.ToString()));
Console.WriteLine("Missed lecture percentage is: " + missedLecturePercentageThresholdRed.ToString());
Currently, if I hit
return the output is as follows:
Enter the threshold percentage of lectures missed for a red RAG Status:
Missed lecture percentage is: 0
Enter the threshold percentage of lectures missed for an amber RAG Status:
Somewhere in there, rather than being null or empty as I’d expected, it is represented as
0 and so passes the
while condition and skips to the next
do while for amber.
How would I go about modifying things to get the expected result?