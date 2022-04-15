Testing data attributes

Why does only the top TA get gray instead of both of them when FT button is tapped?

	<h1>Sort Tools</h1>
	<p>Button shows which items are brand FT.</p>
	<button id="ft" class="btn btn__text btn--med">FT</button>
	<button id="refresh" class="btn btn__text btn--med">refresh</button>
	
	<p id="tool" data-brand="ta">TA 1495</p>
	<p id="tool" data-brand="ft">FT 1496</p>
	<p id="tool" data-brand="ta">TA 1497</p>
	<p id="tool" data-brand="ft">FT 1498</p>

<script>
	function buttonShowFt() {
		var idtool = document.getElementById("tool");
			idtool.style.color = 'black'; // reset color to black
		var databrand = idtool.dataset.brand;
		for (var i=0; i<4; i++) {
			if (databrand === 'ta') {
			idtool.style.color = '#ccc';
			}
		};
	}
	
	function buttonRefresh() {
		var idtool = document.getElementById("tool");
			idtool.style.color = '#000'; // reset color to black
	}

	document.getElementById("ft").addEventListener('click', buttonShowFt);
	document.getElementById("refresh").addEventListener('click', buttonRefresh);

</script>
You have multiple elements with the id="tool". An ID can only be used once. You’d need to change that ID stuff to a class instead and update your JS accordingly.

