Testing data attributes

Why does only the top TA get gray instead of both of them when FT button is tapped?
<h1>Sort Tools</h1>
<p>Button shows which items are brand FT.</p>
<button id="ft" class="btn btn__text btn--med">FT</button>
<button id="refresh" class="btn btn__text btn--med">refresh</button>
<p id="tool" data-brand="ta">TA 1495</p>
<p id="tool" data-brand="ft">FT 1496</p>
<p id="tool" data-brand="ta">TA 1497</p>
<p id="tool" data-brand="ft">FT 1498</p>
<script>
function buttonShowFt() {
var idtool = document.getElementById("tool");
idtool.style.color = 'black'; // reset color to black
var databrand = idtool.dataset.brand;
for (var i=0; i<4; i++) {
if (databrand === 'ta') {
idtool.style.color = '#ccc';
}
};
}
function buttonRefresh() {
var idtool = document.getElementById("tool");
idtool.style.color = '#000'; // reset color to black
}
document.getElementById("ft").addEventListener('click', buttonShowFt);
document.getElementById("refresh").addEventListener('click', buttonRefresh);
</script>