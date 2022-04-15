Testing data attributes

Why does only the top TA get gray instead of both of them when FT button is tapped?

<h1>Sort Tools</h1> <p>Button shows which items are brand FT.</p> <button id="ft" class="btn btn__text btn--med">FT</button> <button id="refresh" class="btn btn__text btn--med">refresh</button> <p id="tool" data-brand="ta">TA 1495</p> <p id="tool" data-brand="ft">FT 1496</p> <p id="tool" data-brand="ta">TA 1497</p> <p id="tool" data-brand="ft">FT 1498</p> <script> function buttonShowFt() { var idtool = document.getElementById("tool"); idtool.style.color = 'black'; // reset color to black var databrand = idtool.dataset.brand; for (var i=0; i<4; i++) { if (databrand === 'ta') { idtool.style.color = '#ccc'; } }; } function buttonRefresh() { var idtool = document.getElementById("tool"); idtool.style.color = '#000'; // reset color to black } document.getElementById("ft").addEventListener('click', buttonShowFt); document.getElementById("refresh").addEventListener('click', buttonRefresh); </script>