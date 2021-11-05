Testing CSS Variables - ready for SWATCHES

HTML & CSS
#1

I was curious to know how to incorporate CSS SWATCHES into my web pages. The idea is to set the CSS Variables to CSS SWATCHES and use the CSS Var variables in the CSS file.

I knocked up the following and set the CSS SWATCH Colours like the following:

    :root {
          --gff: RED;
          --dad: ORANGE;
          --mum: PINK;
          --son: LIGHTPINK;
          --bby: ROSE;
        }

Variable are abreviations of grandfather, father mother, son and baby which no doubt could be improved :slight_smile:

ONLINE DEMO

PHP Source flle that generates the web pages:

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
$title    = 'JB Testing CSS Variables';
$swatch   = getSwatch(); // function below
$heading  = getHeading($title, $swatch); // function below
$source   = highlight_file(__FILE__, TRUE);

# RENDER STARTS HERE >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
echo $header = <<< ____EOT
  $heading        
  <body>
    <header>
      <h1> $title </h1>
      <nav>
        <a href="?">             Default </a>
        <a href="?swatch=red">   Red </a>
        <a href="?swatch=blue">  Blue </a>
        <a href="?swatch=green"> Green </a>
      </nav>
    </header>  
____EOT;

  echo $MAIN = <<< ____EOT
    <main>
      <section>
        <h2> Just Testing Folks </h2>
        
        <p> 
          &lt;p&gt; Goes here &lt;/p&gt; 
        </p>  

        <dl> 
          <dt>
            &lt;dl&gt; Goes here &lt;/dl&gt; 
          </dt>
          <dd>
            &lt;dd&gt; Goes here &lt;/dd&gt; 
          </dd>  
        </dl>  

        <div> 
          &lt;div&gt; Goes here &lt;/div&gt; 
        </div>  

        <pre> 
          &lt;pre&gt; Goes here &lt;/pre&gt; 
        </pre>  
      </section>

      <section>
        <h2> Source: </h2>

        <div> 
          $source 
        </div>    
      </section>
  </main>
  
  <footer>
    &lt;footer&gt; Goes here &lt;/footer&gt; 
  </footer>  
____EOT;

  require'/var/www/footer-side.php'; 

echo'</body></html>';
# RENDER ENDS HERE >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

// ONLY FUNCTIONS BELOW

# ======================================
function getHeading(string $title, string $swatch)
:string
{
  $result = <<< ______TMP
  <!DOCTYPE HTML><html lang = 'en-GB'>
  <head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,minimum-scale=1,initial-scale=1">
  <style> $swatch </style>
  <link type="text/css" href="style.css" media="screen" rel="stylesheet">
  <link rel="shortcut icon" href="./favicon.ico">
  <title> $title </title>
  </head>
______TMP;

  return $result;
}//

# ======================================
function getSwatch()
:string 
{
  $clrs = isset($_GET['swatch']) ? $_GET['swatch'] : 'DEFAULT';
  switch( strtoupper($clrs) ):
    case "RED" :
      $swatch = <<< ____EOT
        :root {
          --gff: RED;
          --dad: ORANGE;
          --mum: PINK;
          --son: LIGHTPINK;
          --bby: ROSE;
        }
____EOT;
    break;

    case "BLUE" :
      $swatch = <<< ____EOT
        :root {
          --gff: BLUE;
          --dad: LIGHTBLUE;
          --mum: AQUA;
          --son: AQUA;
          --bby: SKYBLUE;
        }
____EOT;
    break;

    case "GREEN" :
      $swatch = <<< ____EOT
        :root {
          --gff: GREEN;
          --dad: LIMEGREEN;
          --mum: LIGHTGREEN;
          --son: PALEGREEN;
          --bby: LAWNGREEN;
        }
____EOT;
    break;

    default:
      $swatch = <<< ____EOT
        :root {
          --gff: GRAY;
          --dad: SLATEGRAY;
          --mum: LIGHTGRAY;
          --son: DARKGRAY;
          --bby: SLATEGRAY;
        }
____EOT;
  endswitch; // ($clrs):

  return $swatch;
}//

I’m curious to know if this could be improve with JavaScript.

Edit:

Renamed and modified original file and added source,php instead of complicatiing the original web page.

#2

What would you want it to do that it doesn’t do now? From what I can see, it seems to behave well enough. What do you think JavaScript might help with?

#3

Some web developers are not familiar with PHP and may prefer switching SWATCHES using JavaScript rather than calling the same web page with get parameters .

#4

You could do some localStorage stuff to set/read the swatch between page loads, but at the end of the day, i’d probably still do something like…

    #swatch[value="default"] + body {
          --gff: RED;
          --dad: ORANGE;
          --mum: PINK;
          --son: LIGHTPINK;
          --bby: ROSE;
        }
    #swatch[value="red"] + body {
  ....etc etc...

and then just

<input type='hidden' name='swatch' id='swatch' value="default">
<body>

on-the-fly changes then become changing #swatch's value.
Maybe i don’t understand the power potential of CSS variables, but they sort of feel like PHP’s include. Just there to save typing and find/replacing time.

(PS: ROSE is not a standard web color. Did you perhaps mean MistyRose?)

#5

Additional: Javascript can change the value of a CSS variable.

document.documentElement.style.setProperty('--gff',"BLUE");
(:root = document.documentElement);

#6

I used to be a big fan of CSS TLA, Three Letter Acronyms used to declare parameters once only. This drastically reduced the CSS file size. Using CSS variables is similar and the demo shows how easy it is to toggle SWATCHES.

I have very little JavaScript knowledge and do not know how to create the required script. I find PHP is adequate most of the time especially since the script is generated server side by a fast processor. I avoid using JavaScript because it is bloated which affects rendering speed.

I’ve vague memories of a website that displayed demo pages for SWATCHES and unfortunately my searches have been fruitless. If anybody could post more aesthetic script I will be glad to upload the version.