Testing code

i want to be sure my code is proper and clean
in a prior topic a CSS validator was suggested
tell me, are there other sites to check my code?
help, please : )
Well, you have the CSS validator, HTML validator, Accessibility checker and there are various speed testers such as GTMetrix and PageSpeedInsights.
All of them should be used with an understanding of what you are doing. Any online validators are only as good as the person who’s using it.
