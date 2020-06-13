Testing AJAX?

Here’s the line being complained about:

var type = document.getElementById('type_to_add').value;

The complaint is because document.getElementById('type_to_add') is null.

That is null because no element with an id of ‘type_to_add’ can be found.

Looking at the HTML code, I see that you have what might be a mis-named attributed called idx instead of id.

<input type="text" class="form-control" name="Type" placeholder="Type add." required maxlength="50" idx="type_to_add">

I would rename idx to id, and see how things go from there.