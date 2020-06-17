Testing AJAX?

It might help if we were to see the headers of insert_type.php, instead of the response.
You will need to scroll down so that we can see the post headers that were sent to the server.
Thank you.
The request headers show a content length of zero. That combined with the general request method being POST, indicates something odd is happening. Because, the JavaScript code uses GET instead.
xhr.open("GET","insert_type.php?Type="+type, true);
Doesn’t seem to match this header output:
Request Method: POST
Content Length: 0
It seems that something else made that POST request, instead. The GET request from the JavaScript code is not what you are looking at in the headers there.
checked the source of the page and have
xhr.open("POST","insert_type.php", true);
in the script
think I stumbled onto something, when I submit the form, check the response, I see
and heres my php page
<?php
echo "form submitted";
if(isset($_POST['Type'])) {
echo $_POST['Type'];
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_POST['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
echo $stmt->error();
/* if(!$stmt->error()) {
echo "inserted";
} else {
echo "not inserted";
}
*/
$stmt->close();
}
?>
does that tell you anything?
Can you please give us all details of the JavaScript code that deals with xhr, thanks.
sure
<script>
document.getElementById('type').addEventListener('submit', insertType);
function insertType(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var type = document.getElementById('type_to_add').value;
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("POST","insert_type.php", true);
xhr.onload = function() {
console.log('Submitted:'+type);
}
xhr.send();
}
</script>
Excellent - that code demonstrates why the type information is not being posted.
Here is an example of making a POST request.
Your code doesn’t send anything when it makes your POST request, which is the cause of the problem.
I dont understand what this is
xhr.send("foo=bar&lorem=ipsum");
is foo a variable like lorem?
Those are two key/value pairs being sent, where foo is the key and bar is its value, and lorem is another key with ipsum being its value.
oh…I see.
So, in that case 2 variables are being sent and can be used in the other page like
$_POST['foo'];
$_POST['lorem'];
I am confused on getting atthe variables from the php page
As you can see, when I submit the form, the variable is captures (Request Payload)
but heres the response
Why does it see the form is submitted, but not the variables?
echo "form submitted";
if(isset($_POST['Type'])) {
echo $_POST['Type'];
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_POST['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
echo $stmt->error();
/* if(!$stmt->error()) {
echo "inserted";
} else {
echo "not inserted";
}
*/
$stmt->close();
}
What are you expecting to see there?
i thought id see
form submittedtest type
and i thought the insert query would work
What is it in the PHP code makes you think that you would see “test type”?
This now has nothing to do with JavaScript. The webpage is confirmed to be successfully submitting your desired values as a POST request. Anything else is to do with PHP, so I direct you to the PHP Forum instead.
You sure about that?
Might want to look at those headers again…coughtext/plaincough
How does that cause a problem?
What do you recommend to do about them.
Well you gave a link to the MDN page with the example for a POST.
In that page, it very specifically gives the content type.
//Send the proper header information along with the request
xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/x-www-form-urlencoded");