Testing AJAX?

Thank you.

The request headers show a content length of zero. That combined with the general request method being POST, indicates something odd is happening. Because, the JavaScript code uses GET instead.

xhr.open("GET","insert_type.php?Type="+type, true);

Doesn’t seem to match this header output:

Request Method: POST ... Content Length: 0

It seems that something else made that POST request, instead. The GET request from the JavaScript code is not what you are looking at in the headers there.