Testing AJAX?

thanks, always ddo that for some reason.
So, corrected the error
<?php
if(isset($_POST['Type'])) {
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_POST['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
echo $stmt->error();
/* if(!$stmt->error()) {
echo "inserted";
} else {
echo "not inserted";
}
*/
$stmt->close();
}
?>
heres the network tab details
But I noticed the record wasn’t addded even though it looks like there was no error
Is there a way I can test to see iof the query worked?