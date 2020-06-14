Testing AJAX?

Does the network panel show the get request being sent?
We’d have to see the PHP code then… but for a start, are you sure inserting an item should be a GET request?
I really wasn’t sure if I should use GET or POST
, I thought the opnly difference was using GET would put it in the url and POST did not, is that not the cas e?
heres the php file
<?php
if(isset($_GET['Type'] {
//$Type = $_GET['Type'];
//$sql = "INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES ('".$Type."')";
//mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_GET['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
$stmt->close();
}
?>
But if the receiving page is looking for the data in the POST fields, and not the URL… then sending it on the URL will result in it not seeing anything.
You execute your query, but you don’t appear to be checking to see if there were any errors in your query.
What happens if you
echo $mysql->error(); after your execute? (Check the Response to your request by looking at the details of that request in your network panel)
I made those changes, but when I submit the form then check out the response I get
It says there is a parse error on line 4, but heres the php page
<?php
if(isset($_POST['Type'] {
//$Type = $_GET['Type'];
//$sql = "INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES ('".$Type."')";
//mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_POST['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
echo $stmt->error();
$stmt->close();
}
?>
If your script inserts into the database, POST or PUT is the way to go; GET requests are always assumed to have no side-effects.
You’re missing the closing parenthesis after the
if condition… are you not using a a text editor that highlights such errors? Basically any proper code editor will recognise at least basic syntax errors – personally I’d suggest VSCode which is free and leaves little to be desired IMHO.
ses*
(He’s missing both the
if and
isset closers.)
thanks, always ddo that for some reason.
So, corrected the error
<?php
if(isset($_POST['Type'])) {
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_POST['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
echo $stmt->error();
/* if(!$stmt->error()) {
echo "inserted";
} else {
echo "not inserted";
}
*/
$stmt->close();
}
?>
heres the network tab details
But I noticed the record wasn’t addded even though it looks like there was no error
Is there a way I can test to see iof the query worked?
These two statements are self-answering? You checked to see if a record was added, which is how you test if the query worked?
Your last screenshot shows a request to insert_type with no URL parameter. So your code did nothing because your isset returned false.
It might help if we were to see the headers of insert_type.php, instead of the response.
You will need to scroll down so that we can see the post headers that were sent to the server.
Thank you.
The request headers show a content length of zero. That combined with the general request method being POST, indicates something odd is happening. Because, the JavaScript code uses GET instead.
xhr.open("GET","insert_type.php?Type="+type, true);
Doesn’t seem to match this header output:
Request Method: POST
...
Content Length: 0
It seems that something else made that POST request, instead. The GET request from the JavaScript code is not what you are looking at in the headers there.
checked the source of the page and have
xhr.open("POST","insert_type.php", true);
in the script
think I stumbled onto something, when I submit the form, check the response, I see
and heres my php page
<?php
echo "form submitted";
if(isset($_POST['Type'])) {
echo $_POST['Type'];
$stmt = $mysqli->prepare("INSERT INTO furniture_types (name) VALUES (?)");
$stmt->bind_param("s", $_POST['Type']);
$stmt->execute();
echo $stmt->error();
/* if(!$stmt->error()) {
echo "inserted";
} else {
echo "not inserted";
}
*/
$stmt->close();
}
?>
does that tell you anything?
Can you please give us all details of the JavaScript code that deals with xhr, thanks.
sure
<script>
document.getElementById('type').addEventListener('submit', insertType);
function insertType(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var type = document.getElementById('type_to_add').value;
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("POST","insert_type.php", true);
xhr.onload = function() {
console.log('Submitted:'+type);
}
xhr.send();
}
</script>
idx != id …
Excellent - that code demonstrates why the type information is not being posted.
Here is an example of making a POST request.
Your code doesn’t send anything when it makes your POST request, which is the cause of the problem.