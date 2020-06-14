Testing AJAX?

I have a form and am trying to submit it using AJAX and ran into a little snag
Heres the form
<form id="type">
<input type="text" class="form-control" name="Type" placeholder="Type add." required maxlength="50" idx="type_to_add">
<button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" type="submit"><span class="icon-plus"></span></button>
</form>
But when I press submit I get an error
Heres the script
<script>
document.getElementById('type').addEventListener('submit', insertType);
function insertType(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var type = document.getElementById('type_to_add').value;
var xhr = new XMLLHttpRequest();
xhr.openn("GET","insert_type.php?Type="+type, true);
xhr.onload = function() {
console.log('Submitted');
}
xhr.send();
}
</script>
the error points to the type variable, but I dont see how it can be null