Test for null value in the code at the time of submitting a form

What I am trying to achieve:
I am trying to pass the value of
fileId as
N if
sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') is
null. However, if the value exists, I want to pass the existing value from the session storage.
Scenario 1:
User may submit a form without uploading the file. In this case, the value of
sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') is going to be null.
Scenario 2 :
User uploads a file using the
Attach Files button. So inside
fileUpload function, I am storing the value of
fileId in session storage using the following code:
growlComp.show({severity: 'success', summary: 'File Upload successful', detail: 'File Upload was successful'})
sessionStorage.setItem('uploadedFiles', JSON.stringify(fileArray))
Problem:
Inside
mapPropsToValues: props => {, as shown in the code below,I have tried to put a check using
var fileIdValue = sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') ;
but this always prints
null when a submit button is clicked, regardless of someone uploading the file or not.
How can I test for the
null inside this line of code for the
fileId variable and if it is
null, I want to send
fileId: ['N'], and if it is not
null, then I want to send the value from the session storage?
I was thinking of using ternary expression but that doesn’t fit with if statement.
return {
createDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.createDate || '',
startDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.startDate || '',
completeDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.completeDate || '',
edwEmployeeId: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.employeeId || '',
fileId: [sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles')],
}
Here is my code (many things are removed for brevity purpose)
import React from 'react';
import {Field, Form, useField, withFormik} from 'formik';
import {Button, InputLabel,Menu,MenuItem, Select, TextField, TextareaAutosize} from '@material-ui/core'
import * as Yup from 'yup'
import {AutoCompanys} from './forms/AutoCompanys';
//more imports here
const CompanyRequestFormAbc = (props) => {
const {values, setFieldValue, touched, errors, isSubmitting, handleReset, handleChange} = props;
const fileUpload = (e) => {
console.log('fileupload triggered....' + e.files)
const growlComp = growl.current
let formData = new FormData();
e.files.forEach((file, i) => formData.append(`files`, file))
axios.post('abc/userFileUpload?//some parameters, formData,{
headers: {
"Content-Type": "multipart/form-data"
}
}).then((response) => {
var filedata = response.data;
filedata = filedata.filter(v=>v!='');
var fileArray = [];
filedata.forEach(element => {
if(element.indexOf(",")){
var splitString = element.split(",");
fileArray.push(splitString[0]);
}
});
growlComp.show({severity: 'success', summary: 'File Upload successful', detail: 'File Upload was successful'})
sessionStorage.setItem('uploadedFiles', JSON.stringify(fileArray))
}).catch((response) => {
growlComp.show({severity: 'error', summary: 'File Upload unsuccessful', detail: 'File Upload was unsuccessful'})
console.log('Could not upload files.....')
})
}
return (
<div>
<div id="formDiv">
<Form className="form-column-3">
<div className="form-field">
<FileUpload
name="files"
mode='advanced'
uploadHandler={fileUpload}
customUpload={true}
chooseLabel="Attach Files"
multiple={false}/>
</div>
</div>
<div className="btn-group-right">
<Button size="large" variant="contained" color="primary"
type="submit">Submit</Button>
<Button size="large" variant="contained" color="primary" onClick={handleReset}
style={{marginLeft: '5px'}} type="button">Reset</Button>
<Button size="large" variant="contained" color="primary" onClick={props.onCancel}
style={{marginLeft: '5px'}} type="button">Cancel</Button>
</div>
</Form>
</div>
</div>
)
};
export const CompanyRequestEnhancedFormAbc = withFormik({
mapPropsToValues: props => {
//Test the value of fileId. If the value is null, then we need to send 'N' as an asnwer
var fileIdValue = sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') ;
console.log("****************************************************************")
console.log("fileId value from session storage")
console.log(fileIdValue);
if(fileIdValue === null){
console.log("fileId Value is NULL after null check inside const CompanyRequestEnhancedFormAbc");
}else {
console.log ("fileId value is not null inside const CompanyRequestEnhancedFormAbc")
}
return {
createDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.createDate || '',
startDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.startDate || '',
completeDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.completeDate || '',
edwEmployeeId: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.employeeId || '',
fileId: [sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles')],
}
},
validationSchema:validationSchema,
handleSubmit(values, {props, resetForm, setErrors, setSubmitting}) {
// Do something
},
setFieldValue(field, value, shouldVal) {
console.log('In setFieldValue')
},
displayName: 'Company Request Form',
})(CompanyRequestFormAbc)