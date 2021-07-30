Test for null value in the code at the time of submitting a form

What I am trying to achieve:

I am trying to pass the value of fileId as N if sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') is null . However, if the value exists, I want to pass the existing value from the session storage.

Scenario 1:

User may submit a form without uploading the file. In this case, the value of sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') is going to be null.

Scenario 2 :

User uploads a file using the Attach Files button. So inside fileUpload function, I am storing the value of fileId in session storage using the following code:

growlComp.show({severity: 'success', summary: 'File Upload successful', detail: 'File Upload was successful'}) sessionStorage.setItem('uploadedFiles', JSON.stringify(fileArray))

Problem:

Inside mapPropsToValues: props => { , as shown in the code below,I have tried to put a check using var fileIdValue = sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles') ;

but this always prints null when a submit button is clicked, regardless of someone uploading the file or not.

How can I test for the null inside this line of code for the fileId variable and if it is null , I want to send fileId: ['N'] , and if it is not null , then I want to send the value from the session storage?

I was thinking of using ternary expression but that doesn’t fit with if statement.

return { createDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.createDate || '', startDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.startDate || '', completeDate: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.completeDate || '', edwEmployeeId: props.testRequest && props.testRequest.employeeId || '', fileId: [sessionStorage.getItem('uploadedFiles')], }

Here is my code (many things are removed for brevity purpose)