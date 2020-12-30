Ternary State Toggle in BootStrap-React

I’m confused by the syntax of using a
ternary toggle to change the
state to the opposite of whichever it currently is.
I got a
button to change from Start to Stop, but only on the first click
now I’m trying to get it to change back.
I’d also like it to change the
className from “success” to “danger”. Or the background color from Green to Red and back.
But it looks like I’m too late in the rendering, React-BootStrap has already compiled to
class btn-sucess before the rerendering.
Toggle.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { Button, Container, Row, Col } from 'react-bootstrap';
export class Toggle extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// Initial State
this.state = {
tglStart: "Start",
tglVariant: '"success"',
};
// This binding is necessary to make `this` work in the callback
this.setQuote = this.setQuote.bind(this);
}
static propTypes = {
tglStart: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
tglVariant: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
};
setQuote(tglStart) {
this.setState({
tglStart: "Stop",
tglVariant: `"danger"`,
});
}
render() {
let { tglStart } = this.state;
let { tglVariant } = this.state;
return (
<Container>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
<Col as={Button} variant="success" xs={2} sm={2} md={2} lg={2}
onClick={this.setQuote}>
<h1>
{tglStart}
<br></br>
{tglVariant}
</h1>
</Col>
</Row>
{/* <Row className="justify-content-center">
<Col as={Button} variant="success" xs={2} sm={2} md={2} lg={2} >
<h1>
Stop
</h1>
</Col>
</Row>
<Row className="justify-content-center">
<Col as={Button} variant="danger" xs={2} sm={2} md={2} lg={2} >
<h1>
{tglVariant}
</h1>
</Col>
</Row> */}
</Container>
);
}
}
export default Toggle;