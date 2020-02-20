Telling if a line clearly separates two sets of points

So let’s take a single point. Your first red point.

1,1.

And your first line.

1x+1y+0

First, lets put this in proper notation for a slope-intercept form line equation.

y = -x

(If you can’t see why this is what this line equation evaluates as, then we’ve got more trouble. I am assuming that these ‘equations’ are all ghosting an = 0 on the end.)

I want to know if 1,1 is above or below this line.

Above or Below indicates that we’re looking for the Y value of the line, at a given X point.

What is the Y value of the line with the equation y = -x, that lines up with 1,1?