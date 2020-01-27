Targeting two different images inside classes in the DOM

I have two images inside two classes with the same name along a document:

<a class="imagew" href="https://www.a link .com"><img src="files/theimage.png"/></a> and <a class="imagew" href="https://www.a link .com"><img src="files/theimage.png"/></a> to be precise.

I need to change them at the same time by a new image (theimage2).

The first one is also inside a div, so I can do it by the following script:

document.getElementById("givendiv").getElementsByTagName("img")[0].src="files/theimage2.png";

But the second one in the document is not within any id selector. In any case, the logical way would be to get the tag img inside the “imagew” class for both of them, or maybe the tag img inside the tag “a”.

I am not sure, but I cannot do it.

Is is possible?

Thanks for any answer.