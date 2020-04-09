Targeting an element when it has a class added to it

Hi there,

I have a mobile menu that has a sub menu for some items. However, is not working for some reason.

This is my code:

As you can see there is an active class which is supposed to display the sub menu. This class is added when the main item is clicked to display the sub items.

Currently the ul.sub-menu has a display:none

What I am trying to do is give the sub-menu a display: block when the active class is present.

I have tried the following, but it’t not working.

button.active > ul.sub-menu{ display: block }

Can anyone assist in what I have wrong?

Thanks!