Targeting an anchor CSS based on URL?

Hi there,
Is it possible to target an anchor element based on the URL?
I have the following outputted HTML:
<a href="https://www.website.co.uk/category/christmas-competitions/" class="category-item">
<span class="christmas-competitions"></span> <span class="category-name">Christmas Competitions</span><span class="count">6 </span></a>
As you can see the
href
class is
category-item which is the same for all links in this section.
I would like to give this element a different background, text color etc.
Is this possible by targeting the
christmas-competitions part some way?
Thanks!