I’ve seven buttons with same class but different content

<a class="button ordrViewBtn">Sold Out</a> <a class="button ordrViewBtn">Re-Sell</a> <a class="button ordrViewBtn">Sold Out</a> <a class="button ordrViewBtn">Re-Sell</a> <a class="button ordrViewBtn">Sold Out</a> <a class="button ordrViewBtn">Re-Sell</a> <a class="button ordrViewBtn">Sold Out</a>

I would like to change background color of all Sold Out button. is it possible to target a button with its content?