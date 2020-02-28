Tap browsing style

I made a page at http://form.kr/dest/tap.php

The page has two links.

if I open the page the two links are in green.

When my mouse is on one of the links, the color of the link is changing to red.

When I press down my mouse, the color of the link is changing to blue,

when my tap is one of the links by tap browsing with the tap key of my keyboard,

text-decoration: overline underline do works

so far so good.

However, text-color is not changing to blue when I do tap-browsing.

I like to change the color of the anchor text during tap-browsing.

I like to find easily on where is my tap during tap browsing.