[TamperMonkey] Select field

Hi, from the bottom of this page I’m trying to change last ‘select’ name from “Indice e sommario” to “Classificazione”. I tried:
// ==UserScript==
// @name Select 'Classificazione'
// @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/
// @version 0.1
// @description try to take over the world!
// @author You
// @match https://sol.unibo.it/SebinaOpac/*
// @icon https://www.google.com/s2/favicons?sz=64&domain=google.it
// @grant none
// ==/UserScript==
(function() {
'use strict';
window.addEventListener('load', function() {
document.getElementsByName('canale')[5].value = 'CL';
}, false);
})();
but in this way the arrow of the empty field next to it to scroll the list of terms disappears.
Thank you!
Try this:
let select = document.getElementsByName('canale')[5];
select.options[6].removeAttribute('selected');
select.options[8].setAttribute('selected','');
Thanks, Archibald, same result, the arrow disappears.
This appears to work
// A little clearer as to what element in the DOM we are selecting
const criteria = document.querySelector('li[data-field="INDICE"]')
const selectOpts = criteria.querySelector('select[name="canale"]')
selectOpts.value = 'CL'
selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'))
Create a reusable function:
To improve on that, and make something that is more re-usable we could wrap it in a function
const selectOption = function (criteria, value) {
// use a template string to parse the criteria e.g.
// const who = 'World!'; `Hello ${who}` → 'Hello World!'
const selectedCriteria = document.querySelector(`li[data-field="${criteria}"]`)
const selectOpts = selectedCriteria.querySelector('select[name="canale"]')
selectOpts.value = value
selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'))
}
selectOption('INDICE', 'CL')
Final script:
(function() {
'use strict';
const selectOption = function (criteria, value) {
const selectedCriteria = document.querySelector(`li[data-field="${criteria}"]`);
const selectOpts = selectedCriteria.querySelector('select[name="canale"]');
selectOpts.value = value;
selectOpts.dispatchEvent(new Event('change'));
}
window.addEventListener('load', function() { selectOption('INDICE', 'CL'); });
})();
Arrow does not disappear here:
That’s the solution, thanks very much, rpg_digital!!!
P.S. Thanks, Archibald, don’t know why, but with TamperMonkey the arrow disappears with my and your script.
Wao, great!! Does your script let 2 fields change at the same time? For example:
- [Contesto di ricerca] From Catalogo to Libro moderno
- From Indice e sommario to Classificazione