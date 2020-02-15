Taking quotes off in downloading a file

<?php $filepath = 'target.php'; $filesize = filesize($filepath); $path_parts = pathinfo($filepath); $filename = $path_parts['basename']; $extension = $path_parts['extension']; header("Pragma: public"); header("Expires: 0"); header("Content-Type: application/octet-stream"); header("Content-Disposition: attachment; filename='$filename'"); header("Content-Transfer-Encoding: binary"); header("Content-Length: $filesize"); ob_clean(); flush(); readfile($filepath);

The code above makes download a file “target.php” which is in the same directory.

As I check it, “target.php” is downloaded with the name the quote below.

actual downloaded file name

“‘target.php’”

I expected “target.php” is downloaded with the name the quote below.

target download file name

target.php

How can I make it downloaded with taking the single quote and double quote off before and after the file name “target.php”?