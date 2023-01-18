TaffyDB security vulnerability

I read of a security vulnerability with TaffyDB: https://snyk.io/vuln/search?q=taffy&type=npm

Quote:

taffydb is an open source JavaScript library that provides in-memory database capabilities Affected versions of this package are vulnerable to Internal Property Tampering. taffy sets an internal index for each data item in its DB. However, it is found that the internal index can be forged by adding additional properties into user-input. If an index is found in the query, taffyDB will ignore other query conditions and directly return the indexed data item. Moreover, the internal index is in an easily-guessable format (e.g. T000002R000001). As such, attackers can use this vulnerability to access any data items in the DB.

What does this mean? The TaffyDB page I use simply displays a list of products that are also listed on our website. There is nothing secret on the page. Would my use case be hurt by this vulnerability? If so, what would be an alternative?