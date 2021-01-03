Table overflows Flexbox

Hello. I have code for a Flexbox that you all helped me out with in the past that I want to use as a container for my table that Ray.H is helping me out with now.
When I make my browser window smaller to mimic mobile, the table is spilling out of the Flexbox.
I think the problem is that I am using max-width: 60% and so I am wondering what is a better way to code things?
here is what I have so far…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* -->
<head>
<!-- METADATA -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<!-- TITLE -->
<title>table_sp.html</title>
<!-- CSS STYLES -->
<style media="screen">
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body{
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
font-weight: normal;
line-height: 1.4em;
font-size: 0.9em;
}
#wrapper{
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
max-width: 60%;
margin: 3em auto;
padding: 2rem 3rem 3rem 3rem;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
table{
border-collapse: collapse;
}
caption{
padding: 0 0 0.3rem 2rem;
font-size: 1.1rem;
font-weight: bold;
line-height: 1.3;
text-align: left;
}
caption small{
font-size: 0.9rem;
font-weight: normal;
}
#col-01{
width: 10rem;
}
th, td{
padding: 0.3rem 1rem 0.2rem 1rem;
text-align: center;
border: 1px inset #AAA; /* Inset */
}
thead th{
padding: 0.5rem 1rem 0.3rem 1rem;
vertical-align: bottom;
background-color: #FFC;
}
tbody th{
font-weight: normal;
text-align: left;
}
tbody td:nth-child(2){
text-align: left;
}
tbody td:nth-child(3),
tbody td:nth-child(4){
text-align: right;
}
</style>
</head>
<!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* -->
<body>
<div id="wrapper">
<table>
<caption><small>Table 01:</small><br>U.S. Sales of Fuzzy Slippers for 2020</caption>
<colgroup>
<col id="col-01">
<col id="col-02">
<col id="col-03">
<col id="col-04">
</colgroup>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Product</th>
<th scope="col">Description</th>
<th scope="col">Price</th>
<th scope="col">On Hand</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<th scope="row">Mens Bathrobe</th>
<td>Soft heavy-duty for Winter</td>
<td>$39.99</td>
<td>547</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">Fuzzy Slipper</th>
<td>Cozy, fluffy extra comfy slippers</td>
<td>$19.99</td>
<td>7</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<th scope="row">Sweat Pants</th>
<td>Great for lounging around at home</td>
<td>$24.99</td>
<td>852</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
</body>
</html>