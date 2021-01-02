Table overflows Flexbox

Hello. I have code for a Flexbox that you all helped me out with in the past that I want to use as a container for my table that Ray.H is helping me out with now.

When I make my browser window smaller to mimic mobile, the table is spilling out of the Flexbox.

I think the problem is that I am using max-width: 60% and so I am wondering what is a better way to code things?

here is what I have so far…