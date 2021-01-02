Table overflows Flexbox

Hello. I have code for a Flexbox that you all helped me out with in the past that I want to use as a container for my table that Ray.H is helping me out with now. :slight_smile:

When I make my browser window smaller to mimic mobile, the table is spilling out of the Flexbox.

I think the problem is that I am using max-width: 60% and so I am wondering what is a better way to code things?

here is what I have so far…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">

<!-- *************************  HTML HEAD  ********************************* -->
<head>
  <!-- METADATA -->
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

  <!-- TITLE -->
  <title>table_sp.html</title>

  <!-- CSS STYLES -->
  <style media="screen">
    * {
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0;
    }
    
    body{
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif;
      font-weight: normal;
      line-height: 1.4em;
      font-size: 0.9em;
    }

    #wrapper{
      display: flex;
      justify-content: center;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      max-width: 60%;
      margin: 3em auto;
      padding: 2rem 3rem 3rem 3rem;
      border: 1px solid #333;
    }
    
    table{
      border-collapse: collapse;
    }
    
    caption{
      padding: 0 0 0.3rem 2rem;
      font-size: 1.1rem;
      font-weight: bold;
      line-height: 1.3;
      text-align: left;
    }
    
    caption small{
      font-size: 0.9rem;
      font-weight: normal;
    }
    
    #col-01{
      width: 10rem;
    }

    th, td{
      padding: 0.3rem 1rem 0.2rem 1rem;
      text-align: center;
      border: 1px inset #AAA;                     /* Inset */
    }
    
    thead th{
      padding: 0.5rem 1rem 0.3rem 1rem;
      vertical-align: bottom;
      background-color: #FFC;
    }
    
    tbody th{
      font-weight: normal;
      text-align: left;
    }
    
    tbody td:nth-child(2){
      text-align: left;
    }

    tbody td:nth-child(3),
    tbody td:nth-child(4){
      text-align: right;      
    }
    
  </style>
</head>

<!-- *************************  HTML BODY  ********************************* -->
<body>
  
  <div id="wrapper">
    <table>
      <caption><small>Table 01:</small><br>U.S. Sales of Fuzzy Slippers for 2020</caption>
      <colgroup>
        <col id="col-01">
        <col id="col-02">
        <col id="col-03">
        <col id="col-04">
      </colgroup>
      <thead>
        <tr>
          <th scope="col">Product</th>
          <th scope="col">Description</th>
          <th scope="col">Price</th>
          <th scope="col">On Hand</th>
        </tr>
      </thead>
      
      <tbody>
        <tr>
          <th scope="row">Mens Bathrobe</th>
          <td>Soft heavy-duty for Winter</td>
          <td>$39.99</td>
          <td>547</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
          <th scope="row">Fuzzy Slipper</th>
          <td>Cozy, fluffy extra comfy slippers</td>
          <td>$19.99</td>
          <td>7</td>
        </tr>

        <tr>
          <th scope="row">Sweat Pants</th>
          <td>Great for lounging around at home</td>
          <td>$24.99</td>
          <td>852</td>
        </tr>
      </tbody>      
    </table>
    
  </div>
  
</body>
</html>
Here is a screenshot of the problem…

