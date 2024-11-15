Table Navigation Section Discussion

Hey everybody,

What an exciting day it is to be able to post to the Sitepoint community.

I’m here to continue our interactions regarding my popular legal templates page.

There is a lot of progress that I’ve made with the page even though I am still targeting font sizes for the responsive design.

The #tablenav section definitely breaks the layout, and I’ve added in a seventh table (There may be a couple more tables to be added.).

I tried switching the anchor elements / links to buttons. It actually negatively affected the elements’ displays (They look “wonky” with inconsistent widths & heights again.).

Here’s what I see at full width:

Goal # 1:

I want the button layout to respect its boundaries. For starters, they are way too big and look even more disproportionate than before we made a few edits in our previous thread with inconsistent sizes:

…and as the page becomes more narrow…

This page kinda displays the concept, but I want the each of the table link “buttons” to mimic this behavior seen here:

(Select the “Packery” layout mode on that page.)

It should be okay to rely on JS if necessary to alter the div structure because I want the general formation to look like this:

(widest width)

x–x–x–x

–x–x–x-

—o–o—

Goal # 2:

When the display on #tablenav switches to inline-block (see templatesection.css, beginning at line 459), I want the bottom 2 links / buttons within the #expandhide div to have 90% width. Likewise, I will take time to create proper margins between the links / buttons.

Goal # 3:

The buttons are a bit large, especially in #expandhide. I’ll make them smaller.

Goal # 4:

Hide #tablenav when JavaScript is disabled. I don’t know how this is detected, but I believe it will be easy to find out how to implement this. The #tablenav section will be entirely dependent upon JS.

Even if it works with these nested divs, I don’t know if this is the optimal markup structure for #tablenav:

<section id="tablenav"> <h3>Click to show a table: (under construction)</h3> <div> <div> <button onclick="showPrivateBanking()">Private Banking</button> </div> <div> <button onclick="showSovereignty()">Sovereignty</button> </div> <div> <button onclick="showA4V()">Debt Discharge</button> </div> <div> <button onclick="showDefense()">Civil & Criminal Defense</button> </div> </div> <div> <div> <button onclick="showForms()">Forms</button> </div> <div> <button onclick="showAdminProcesses()">Administrative Processes</button> </div> <div> <button onclick="showNotaryPresentments()">Notary Presentments</button> </div> </div> <div id="expandhide"> <button onclick="hideTables()">Hide All Tables</button> <button onclick="expandTables()">Show Me Everything!</button> </div> </section> <!-- END OF TABLE NAVIGATION SECTION -->

Thanks all for any responses received.

-ty