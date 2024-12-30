Table Navigation Section Discussion (Re-Opened)

Wow, great responses!

Happy new year, happy holidays, and all those chestnuts.

It’s taken a while until I have been ready to respond after I spent some time with this prototype. I’m definitely leveling up a lot as I learn. Sorry for the delay. I’m working on other things but trying to stay in motion on this website business. It looks like the previous thread was closed due to inactivity.

Upon implementing this latest code, I’m seeing the JS manipulate the nav buttons, but I haven’t correctly gotten the tables to switch. I have some results from the JS validator, but I don’t think the code I have is invalid like my software says. Anyway, this post will be dedicated to the HTML/CSS as the JS will be more intricate as my ideas gestate. I will likely need to post in the JS section shortly when the CSS reaches a checkpoint.

Just for the sake of being on the same page, I am going to outline the classes and ID’s and how I currently have the markup and styles structured (until advised otherwise): #btns-and-tables is a div containing both the buttons and the document tables. #toggle-all-tables was previously #expandhide . Here is the current markup structure:

<!-- BEGIN TABLE NAVIGATION SECTION --> <section id="tablenav"> <h3 data="click-info">Click to show a table:</h3> <div id="btns-and-tables"><!-- #btns-and-tables container --> <a href="#privateBanking" class="btn btn-nav">Private Banking</a> <a href="#sovereignty" class="btn btn-nav">Sovereignty</a> <a href="#discharge" class="btn btn-nav">Debt Discharge</a> <a href="#defense" class="btn btn-nav">Civil & Criminal Defense</a> <a href="#forms" class="btn btn-nav">Forms</a> <a href="#adminProcesses" class="btn btn-nav">Administrative Processes</a> <a href="#notaryPresentments" class="btn btn-nav">Notary Presentments</a> <hr id="btndivider"> <div id="toggle-all-tables"> <button class="btn expand hide-all" data-toggle="hideTables">Hide All Tables</button> <button class="btn expand show-all" data-toggle="expandTables">Show Me Everything!</button> </div><!-- #toggle-all-tables --> <!-- END OF TABLE NAVIGATION BUTTONS --> <!-- BEGIN TABLE PORTION OF PAGE -->

I designed a graphic for the hr elements, the bottom corners of the active table, and for another potential hr element between the .back div navigation links.



The first divider is for the hr element within #tablenav . Its dimensions are 673 x 22 px and begins near the origin. The second cornerpieces are for an experimenting with ornamental cornerpieces for the active table(s). The dimensions are 223 x 89 px and originates at coordinates 206, 32. The third divider is 279 x 9 px and begins at coordinates 179, 133. This is just a test as these look a little bit small at first glance. I thought it was best to combine the 3 graphics into one file to minimize HTTP requests, only showing portions of the image using CSS.

To be honest, I’m so enamored with the single-layered buttons in block display (I think that’s correct.) with the tables appearing neatly beneath each button (turning a velvet red upon click as they do) that I might have scrapped this flex grid design, but I still love the flex grid for large devices in which the tables roll out beneath the button section. The design is broken from around 60 em and thinner as I left off coding there. Needed to try to plan with you more for fluid units that minimizes the code.



Yes, I did upload new files to the live server that breaks the page temporarily for the sake of development (I guess I need another dummy domain to test stuff, but I don’t have one yet. Maybe I need to set up my own CodePen.). My audience has been given notice of the goings-on with a message inside of the message box at the top of the page, and I think many of them are probably happy to see me progressing. Whatever. I’m doing my best.

I think the targets on the table styles are convoluted and anxiety-inducing. Look at this code:

/** document tables **/ section table, #tablenav table { width:90%; border-collapse:collapse; border:0.15em solid #000; } section table:first-of-type { margin:36px auto; } /* use the margin value to adjust space between the top and the table */ #tablenav table {display:none; } section thead tr:first-of-type, #tablenav thead tr:first-of-type { font-family:"Arial", serif; border-bottom:0.05em dashed #000; } section thead tr:first-of-type { text-shadow:1px 1px 4px #fcd8a9; font-size:2.25em; } #btns-and-tables thead tr:first-of-type { font-size:1.1em; border-top:none; } section thead tr:last-of-type, #btns-and-tables thead tr:last-of-type { font-size:1.2em; border-bottom:0.05em solid #000; } section thead th, #btns-and-tables thead th { padding:6px 0; } section thead th span:last-of-type, #btns-and-tables thead th span:last-of-type { display:none; } section thead tr:last-of-type th, #btns-and-tables thead tr:last-of-type th { border-left:1px dotted #000; } section tbody tr, #tablenav tbody tr { height:50px; border-bottom:1px dotted #000; } section table td, #btns-and-tables table td { width: 450px; } /* setting the width for the document name column */ section table tbody td + td, #btns-and-tables table tbody td + td { /* styling the date modified column */ width:60px; padding:0; font-size:1.2em; } section table tbody tr td, #btns-and-tables table tbody tr td { border-right:1px dotted #000; } section tbody tr td:first-of-type, #btns-and-tables tbody tr td:first-of-type { padding:5px 0; font-family:"Courier", serif; font-size:1.2425em; } section tbody tr td:last-of-type, #btns-and-tables tbody tr td:last-of-type { width:70px; padding:0 0.2em; font-size:1.2425em; } /* styling the download column */ section table a, #btns-and-tables table a { font-size:0.95em; margin-bottom:2px; } section tbody tr td:last-of-type a + a , #btns-and-tables tbody tr td:last-of-type a + a { display:none; }

The #farewell div images above look terrible at narrow widths, too (as you see the space between the h4 and the #autograph image). They look jumbled and misaligned beginning around 58 em. I’m trying to resolve it myself to keep the autograph generally at the same vertical position as the flag to its left, but I’m wondering if the previous thread is still open (It’s not.). I could switch to use a single image, but I actually like the separate alt tags and think it’s better for accessibility.

-ty