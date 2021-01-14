Hello there,

Is there a way to check if a table exists on database MySQL using Stored Procedure?

This is the SP, I expected when the table exists the variable value titem_id return 1 and when table not exists the variable value titem_id return 0.

Instead in all conditions (the table exists or not) the value is always zero…

Help me to do it.

If table exists the return of value titem_id it’s 1 else it’s 0.