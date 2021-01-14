Table exists on database MySQL using Stored Procedure

Hello there,

Is there a way to check if a table exists on database MySQL using Stored Procedure?

This is the SP, I expected when the table exists the variable value titem_id return 1 and when table not exists the variable value titem_id return 0.

Instead in all conditions (the table exists or not) the value is always zero…

Help me to do it.

If table exists the return of value titem_id it’s 1 else it’s 0.

CREATE DEFINER=`root`@`%` PROCEDURE `SP`(
tmonth int(2),
tddlarea CHAR(100), 
OUT titem_id INT(11))
BEGIN

DECLARE 2tmonth int(2);
DECLARE 2tddlarea char(100);
DECLARE 2tyear int(4);
DECLARE 2titem_id int(11);

SET 2tmonth = tmonth;
SET 2tddlarea = tddlarea;
SET 2tyear = YEAR(CURDATE());
SET 2titem_id = 0;

SET @t = CONCAT('SELECT EXISTS(SELECT * FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.tables AS titem_id
                 WHERE table_schema = ''db'' 
                 AND table_name = ''t_contents_', 2tddlarea, '_', 2tmonth, '_', 2tyear, ''');');

PREPARE stmt FROM @t;
EXECUTE stmt;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;

SELECT @t;

IF @t = 1 THEN

SET titem_id := 1;
                    
SET @s = -- EXECUTE SQL QUERY
                                    
PREPARE stmt FROM @s;
EXECUTE stmt;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;

ELSE

SET titem_id := 0;  

END IF;

END